Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after purchasing an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,059,000 after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hexcel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after buying an additional 498,751 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.28 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

