Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,400 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $49,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,456,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,999,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of PRVA opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

