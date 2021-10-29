Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $96.78 and a one year high of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

