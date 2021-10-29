NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $27.87. NETGEAR shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 15,456 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,496. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $927.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

