Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $674.05 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $676.80. The company has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

