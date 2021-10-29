Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €100.00 ($117.65) target price from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €78.25 ($92.06).

NEM opened at €93.46 ($109.95) on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €105.05 ($123.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.80. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 92.53.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

