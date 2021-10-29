National Western Life Group, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.50. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Western Life Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of National Western Life Group worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

