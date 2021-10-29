National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in National CineMedia by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

