National Bankshares Analysts Give Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) a C$19.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.19.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.48 and a 1-year high of C$17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

