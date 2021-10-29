National Bank Financial Weighs in on First National Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.90 million.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$41.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.41. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$36.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

