National Bank Financial Increases Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.79.

SLF traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$70.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,241. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.18 and a twelve month high of C$71.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.06.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

