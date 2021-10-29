National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SILV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

