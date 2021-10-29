National Bank Financial Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $209,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

