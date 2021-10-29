MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MYRG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 319,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,935. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MYR Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of MYR Group worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

