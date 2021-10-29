Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.73). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYOV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. 655,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,315. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.85. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

