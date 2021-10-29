Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 59.0% in October

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the September 30th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 417,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

