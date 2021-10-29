Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 59.0% in October

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the September 30th total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 417,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
