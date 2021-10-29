M&T Bank Corp Makes New $457,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.47 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.