M&T Bank Corp Invests $448,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of LAD opened at $317.48 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.00 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

