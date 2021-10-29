M&T Bank Corp Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after buying an additional 2,914,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after buying an additional 1,231,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,723,000 after buying an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 418,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,229,000 after buying an additional 371,741 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.45 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

