M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 16.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.49.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

