M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $692,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 211,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,927 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.27 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

