M&T Bank Corp Acquires 526 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

