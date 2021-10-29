M&T Bank Corp Acquires 44 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 640,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $504.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $525.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.