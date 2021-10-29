MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $62,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

MSCI opened at $655.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $627.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

