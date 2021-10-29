Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of COOP stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.