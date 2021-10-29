Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.67. 301,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,363,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moxian by 13.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moxian Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.