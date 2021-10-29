Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.67. 301,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,363,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moxian by 13.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

