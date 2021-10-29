MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the September 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoSys by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoSys by 76.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

MOSY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.11.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

