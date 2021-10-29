MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €42.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.81).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €39.91 ($46.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €58.32. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

