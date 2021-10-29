Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.54. 35,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,960. The stock has a market cap of C$724.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.96.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

