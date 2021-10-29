Morgan Stanley Sells 958,222 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 958,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Phillips 66 worth $294,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $76.75 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

