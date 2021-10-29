Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on REMYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 4,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.