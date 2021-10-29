Morgan Stanley Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $675.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $630.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.03% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.63.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $624.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $573.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 120.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

