Morgan Stanley Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $377.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $377.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LH. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.82.

Shares of LH opened at $285.23 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $192.79 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

