Morgan Stanley Purchases 417,168 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.89% of SBA Communications worth $309,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Truist raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.44.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $353.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

