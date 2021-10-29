Morgan Stanley Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $82.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 27,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,147. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $72,991,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

