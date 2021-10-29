Morgan Stanley Increases Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $82.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.
Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.59. 27,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,147. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 266.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $72,991,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
