Morgan Stanley Has $319.15 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $162.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.13). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.