Morgan Stanley Buys 550,558 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.50% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $361,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

