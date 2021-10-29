Morgan Stanley Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $115.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $37.33 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,269,016 shares of company stock worth $98,952,602. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

