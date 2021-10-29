Morgan Stanley Acquires 328,328 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $300,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

