Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) Shares Up 1.8%

Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.21. 5,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 32,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

