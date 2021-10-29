Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Moody’s worth $181,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

NYSE MCO opened at $406.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $407.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.