Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monster Beverage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

