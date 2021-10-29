Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $575.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $549.71 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $551.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $3,226,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,770,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

