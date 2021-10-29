Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $575.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $549.71 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $551.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $3,226,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,770,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
