MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of MongoDB worth $98,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $504.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $525.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $446.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,153 shares of company stock valued at $55,416,508 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

