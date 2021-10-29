Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “
MCRI stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
