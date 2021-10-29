Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.