Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Shares Up 0.4%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47. 6,935 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.