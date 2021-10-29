Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. 62,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,419,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 465.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 76,430 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 337,265 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

