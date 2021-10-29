Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.03 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.68.

MOH traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.37. 4,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,113. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

