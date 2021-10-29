Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $300.00 at Stephens

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.68.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.51. 878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,113. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

