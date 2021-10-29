Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.55.

MOH stock opened at $297.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $183.03 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

